Local SMSU students sing in Chorale Concert last week



The SMSU Chorale held their first concert Tuesday evening, Nov. 7. Among the choir members pictured are Rachael Blake in the front row, second from right, and Courtney Mulder, second row, far right.

By Nancy Mulder

valleyjournaloffice @gmail.com

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, the Southwest Minnesota State University (SMSU) Chorale held their first concert of the season at FirstLutheranChurch in Marshall. The title of the concert was “Build­ing Dreams: A Concert in Honor of the 50th Anni­versary of SMSU.” Dr. Ste­phen Kingsbury, the Cho­rale Conductor, explained to the audience that this is the 50th anniversary of SMSU and this concert is a celebration of the mile­stone. Dr. Kingsbury stat­ed, “What you might not be aware of is that this year also marks the 50th anni­versary of the SMSU choir, which gave its first perfor­mance in the fall of 1967.” Local residents have been a part of the SMSU Choir’s legacy from the beginning.

