Lorraine Krog
Sept. 24, 1920 – Nov. 15, 2017
Funeral services for Lorraine Krog, age 97 of Tyler, formerly Lake Benton, were Saturday, Nov. 18, 2:30 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. Visitation was 12:30- 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the church. Burial was in Diamond Lake Cemetery, rural Lake Benton
She died Wednesday, Nov. 15 at Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center.
Arrangements were provided by Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Lake Benton. Send online condolences at www.hartquistfuneral. com.
Lorraine Elizabeth Peters Krog was born Sept. 24, 1920 to George and Sarah (Wartner) Peters in Drammen Township near Lake Benton. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Lake Benton. She graduated from eighth grade elementary school in 1934, having attended country school districts 20, 61, and 4. She graduated from Lake Benton High School in 1938. On May 17, 1939 Father James Guinney united Lorraine in marriage to Harold Evald Krog at the home of her parents in Lake Benton. To this union four children were born— Gale Ardell, Clyde Harold, Coralee Kay, and Kim Lorraine. They lived on and farmed the Krog family farm for 45 years. Lorraine worked for her son’s drive-in restaurant in the summer of 1969. In 1970 she became employed at the office of Western Community Action in Marshall. In 1975 she became the first transportation director of Lincoln County at which time the first transportation mini-bus for senior citizens was born. Lorraine then served the community of Lake Benton as manager of senior dining from 1983-1985. In later years she assisted Hartquist Funeral Home at visitations and funeral services in Lake Benton. Lorraine and Harold retired from the farm in 1983 and moved to the home they had built in Lake Benton. They enjoyed many retirement years together as city dwellers until Harold passed away Feb. 3, 1999. Lorraine eventually moved to the Valley Manor in Lake Benton, and for the past one-and-a-half years was a resident of Avera Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler. On Wednesday, Nov. 15 she passed away at Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center at the age of 97.
Throughout her life, Lorraine loved her flowers, gardening, cooking, canning, crocheting and being with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She enjoyed meeting and working for people. She was very active in her church, Grace Lutheran, Ladies Aid, Extension Club, District 16 Birthday Club, and volunteering at Senior Dining. True to her spirit of hospitality, Lorraine was always anxious to serve a cup of coffee or tea to anyone who happened to stop by.
Lorraine is lovingly remembered by her children—Clyde (Barb) Krog of Lake Benton, Coralee Rochel of Lake Benton, and Kim (Jim) Biersdorf of Ramsey; grandchildren Cindy Krog, Lori (Earl) Skaar, Chad (Brenda) Krog, Carey Krog, Jay (Tracy) Krog, Tara (Dan) Neuhring, Tyson (Kylie) Rochel, Kendra (Travis) Morris and Sarah Biersdorf; great-grandchildren Codi, Leah, Elen, Troy, Kahla, Kendra, Karisa, Dawson, Olivia, Mylee, Kason, Silver, Summer, Mya, Brayden and Brianna; great-great-grandchildren Jack, Brielle, and Kaleigh; many step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren; sisters Arlane Lindeman of Tyler and Vonnie (Dick) Walker of Chico, California; brother George (Nancy) Peters of Tyler; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband,Harold, son and daughter-in-law Gale and Jeannie Krog, son-in-law Dave Rochel, and her parents George and Sarah Peters.
Blessed be her memory.