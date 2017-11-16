Lyle Johannsen

Oct. 14, 1930 – Oct. 20, 2017

Lyle E. Johannsen, age 87 of Monona, Iowa, died Friday, Oct. 20 at the Good Samaritan Society in Post­ville, Iowa. Funeral service was 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Monona with inurnment in St. Paul Lu­theran Cemetery.

Lyle was born Oct. 14, 1930 in Drammen Town­ship near Lake Benton to Julius and Emma Johanns­en. He graduated from Lake Benton High School in 1948 and attended South Dakota State Col­lege. He then joined his father and brother in the farming operation. Lyle married Marion Green on June 22, 1952 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Arco. After farming for several years, he became a sales­man for Northrup King Seeds. All four children were born while they lived on the farm. In 1965 they sold their farm and moved to Cresco, Iowa, where he was a territory sales­man for Supersweet Feeds and received many sales awards. In 1973 he bought D&J Feed Service with Paul Kilcher and moved his family to Monona, Iowa. He retired in 2000.

Lyle was active in the Iowa Grain and Feed As­sociation, serving as President in 1980. He also served on the National Grain and Feed Board and was a member of the Iowa Fertilizer and Chemical Association. He was an active member of the Tri City Golf Club, and also belonged to St. Paul Ev. Lu­theran Church in Monona and Shepherd of the Des­ert Lutheran Church in Sun City, Arizona. Lyle served on the finance committee to raise funds to build Gar­den View Senior Center.

Lyle enjoyed their boat and houseboat, Marly Jo, on the Mississippi River, golfing, dancing, playing cards, and traveling with family and friends. One of the greatest joys in his life was his children and grandchildren. He was a loyal fan of their sports and music programs. The last years, he enjoyed spending the winters at their home in Sun City, Arizona.

Lyle is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mari­on; son Murray (Joy) Jo­hannsen of Thousand Oaks, California; daugh­ters Lorie (Scott) Johnson of Kendalville, Iowa, Julie (John) Peglow of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Carla Schultz of Muscoda, Wis­consin; grandchildren Ashley (Tyler) Camp, Erin Schultz, Landon Schultz, Jessica (Rick) Mooberry, and Rachel Peglow; great-grandchildren Brodyn Bli­etz, Payton Schultz, John Mooberry, Lyla Mooberry, and Bryce Camp; his sister Eyvonne (Dolan) Johnson of Russell; sister-in-law Estelle Green of Lemon Grove, California; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Melvin Johannsen and Earl (Myrtle) Johanns­en, brother-in-law Marvin Green, and grandson Brent Blietz.