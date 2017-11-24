June 23, 1929 – Nov. 16, 2017

Marjorie Showalter, age 88 of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, Nov. 16 at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson.

A Memorial Service was held Tuesday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home – Lake Benton Cha­pel in Lake Benton. Inter­ment was in the Memorial Hill Cemetery in Lake Ben­ton. A gathering of family and friends was held one hour prior to the service at the chapel.

Marjorie Ann Showalter was born June 23, 1929 in Sutherland, Iowa. She was the daughter of Nathan and Myrtle (Maranell) Crooks. Marjorie was bap­tized as an infant, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth in Bertha. She received her education at Lake Benton High School, Class of 1947.

On Sept. 21, 1947 Mar­jorie was united in mar­riage to Virgil Showalter at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Worthington. This mar­riage was blessed with five children—Rose, Vernon, Raymond, Charles and Elaine. Marjorie was a lov­ing homemaker to her hus­band and children. Mar­jorie and Virgil resided in Lake Benton, Windom, and later moved to Hutchinson in 1992. They shared 49 years of marriage until Virgil passed away on Feb. 28, 1997.

Marjorie enjoyed cro­cheting afghans and doi­lies, baking, and cooking. She also enjoyed traveling to Germany and England. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends. When Marjorie needed assistance with her daily care, she became a resident at Woodstone Se­nior Living in Hutchinson in 2014. She passed away there on Thursday, Nov. 16 at the age of 88 years.

Marjorie is survived by her children—Rose Ros­sow and her husband Steve of Northfield, Ver­non Showalter and his wife Marilyn of Hutchin­son, Raymond Showalter and his wife Jill of Hutchin­son, Charles Showalter of Hutchinson, and Elaine Bramstedt and her hus­band George of Windom; 18 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren; sib­lings Miriam Wolf of Spo­kane, Washington and Donald Crooks of Astoria, South Dakota; sister-in-law Lois Crooks of Lake Benton; nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents Nathan and Myrtle Crooks; brothers Gerald Crooks, Richard Crooks and Ever­ett Crooks; brother-in-law Norman Wolf; sisters-in-law Gertrude Crooks, Patricia Crooks and Ruth Crooks; and great-grand­child Macully Showalter.

Blessed be her memory.