Michael Sperl

Aug. 9, 1962 – Nov. 22, 2017

Funeral services for Mi­chael Sperl, age 55 of Flor­ence, were Monday, Nov. 27, 11 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Canby. Visitation was Sunday, 3-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6 p.m. at Hartquist Fu­neral Home, Utoft-Johans­en Chapel in Tyler. Burial was in St. Stephen’s Cem­etery in Canby.

He died Wednesday, Nov. 22 at his home in Flor­ence.

Arrangements were pro­vided by Hartquist Funer­al Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler. Send on-line condolences at www.hartquistfuneral.com.

Michael John Sperl was born Aug. 9, 1962 to Wal­ter and Brenda (Lake) Sperl in New Ulm. On Sept. 14, 2002 Mike married Heather Westphal at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Odin.

Mike is survived by his wife Heather; his chil­dren—Jessica Sperl of Gh­ent, Justin Sperl of Mar­shall, Caleb (Rachel) Sperl of Harrisburg, South Dako­ta, and Danielle Sperl of St. James; five grandchildren; his mother Brenda Hall of Mountainair, New Mexico; siblings—Kathy Sperl, Gail (Jimmy) Fidler, MaryAnn (Mike) Reibel, and Mar­garet Johnson; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Walter Sperl, sister Dorothy Sperl, and grandparents, aunts and uncles.