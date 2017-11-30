Michael Sperl
Aug. 9, 1962 – Nov. 22, 2017
Funeral services for Michael Sperl, age 55 of Florence, were Monday, Nov. 27, 11 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Canby. Visitation was Sunday, 3-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler. Burial was in St. Stephen’s Cemetery in Canby.
He died Wednesday, Nov. 22 at his home in Florence.
Arrangements were provided by Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler. Send on-line condolences at www.hartquistfuneral.com.
Michael John Sperl was born Aug. 9, 1962 to Walter and Brenda (Lake) Sperl in New Ulm. On Sept. 14, 2002 Mike married Heather Westphal at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Odin.
Mike is survived by his wife Heather; his children—Jessica Sperl of Ghent, Justin Sperl of Marshall, Caleb (Rachel) Sperl of Harrisburg, South Dakota, and Danielle Sperl of St. James; five grandchildren; his mother Brenda Hall of Mountainair, New Mexico; siblings—Kathy Sperl, Gail (Jimmy) Fidler, MaryAnn (Mike) Reibel, and Margaret Johnson; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Walter Sperl, sister Dorothy Sperl, and grandparents, aunts and uncles.