On Monday night, Oct. 23, the Elkton-Lake Benton chapter of the National Honor Society held their annual induction ceremony at the Country House in Lake Benton. Pictured left to right are seniors Callie Otkin, Samantha Schindler, Katelyn Grooters, Marie Robbins, Roberto Penaloza, Rachel Colgrove and Joanna Boll, who were inducted into the chapter.

