Open House season kicks off at Country Side Nursery
Vintage items give an old-fashioned charm to the holiday decor inside at Country Side Nursery.
By Shelly Finzen
The 2017 Chamber of Commerce Open Houses began last week with Country Side Nursery hosting their open house on Friday, Nov. 24 and Saturday, Nov. 25. The event included a drawing for the Chamber Turkey Giveaway, beautiful displays, and many, many trees, wreaths, and decorations for sale. As always, the customers attending the event kept the owners, Steve and Penny Krause, busy.
The Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce sponsors turkey drawings for each Chamber member’s holiday open house. The schedule for the open houses can be found in the Chamber ad in the Dining and Entertainment sections of the Lake Benton Valley Journal each week through the end of the open house season.
For the full story and more photos, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.