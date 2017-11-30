Open House season kicks off at Country Side Nursery



Vintage items give an old-fashioned charm to the holiday decor inside at Country Side Nursery.

By Shelly Finzen

The 2017 Chamber of Com­merce Open Houses began last week with Country Side Nursery hosting their open house on Friday, Nov. 24 and Saturday, Nov. 25. The event included a drawing for the Chamber Turkey Giveaway, beautiful displays, and many, many trees, wreaths, and dec­orations for sale. As always, the customers attending the event kept the owners, Steve and Penny Krause, busy.

The Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce sponsors tur­key drawings for each Cham­ber member’s holiday open house. The schedule for the open houses can be found in the Chamber ad in the Dining and Entertainment sections of the Lake Benton Valley Journal each week through the end of the open house season.

