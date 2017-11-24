March 19, 1945 – Nov. 17, 2017

Robert G. “Bob” Schar­din, age 72 of Grafton, North Dakota, passed away Friday, Nov. 17 at the Unity Medical Center of Grafton.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Nov. 25, 11 a.m. at Grafton Lutheran Church of Grafton, North Dakota. Visitation will be Friday, 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the Tollefson Funeral Home of Grafton. Friends may also call at the church for one hour prior to the service. Military Rites will be provided by the Grafton American Legion, the North Dakota National Guard Honor Guard and the Lake Benton American Legion. Interment will be at the Memorial Hill Ceme­tery, Lake Benton, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26.

Robert Schardin was born March 19, 1945 in Hendricks, the son of the late Bernard and Elizabeth (Fink) Schardin. He grew up and attended school in Lake Benton, graduating in 1963. He served in the Army National Guard from 1965-1971. He was united in marriage to Lavonne Untiedt on Sept. 8, 1968 in Pipestone. The couple lived in Lake Benton for a short time until moving to Hillsboro, North Dakota in 1970 when he started his career with Schwan’s. They then moved to Dun­can, South Carolina where he started working at Tony’s Pizza and Schwan’s. Later they moved to Hol­stein, Iowa, then Bemidji before moving to Grafton, North Dakota. He retired from Schwan’s in Septem­ber 2012 after 42 years. Following his retirement, he continued to drive beet truck for Ratchenski Farms in Hamilton, North Dakota.

He was a member of Grafton Lutheran Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family and espe­cially enjoyed going to his granddaughter’s softball games. He was able to see her play volleyball this Oc­tober. His grandson was the apple of his eye and he was looking forward to watching him play bas­ketball. He loved going to have coffee with friends at Granny’s and going to the casino. He was looking forward to travelling in his retirement.

Bob is survived by his wife Lavonne of Grafton, North Dakota; children— Jason (DeAnn) of Brook­lyn Center, Wayne (Katie) of Wichita, Kansas, and Jon Schardin of Dickin­son, North Dakota; grand­children Jenna Nicole and Cason Robert; twin sister Jane Schardin of Slayton; brothers-in-law Donald Untiedt and Jim McKee of Plymouth and Thomas Un­tiedt of New Hope; sisters-in-law Barb (Alan) Spal­inger of Kodiak, Alaska and Patsy Kaski of Dewey, Arizona; aunts Viola Han­sen and Anitra Schardin; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Howard Untiedt, and several aunts and uncles.