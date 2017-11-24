Take time for family traditions this holiday season
November 24, 2017
By Shelly Finzen
Holidays across the world have one thing in common—they bring families together. How can you take the focus off the busyness of a holiday and put it back on time spent with family? Here are some fun ideas inspired by a variety of sources.
Create a “tree of thankfulness.” Create a table centerpiece out of dried branches and give each family member paper leaves with hangers attached and a pretty marker. Each person writes something they are thankful for and hangs it on the centerpiece. This can become a great conversation starter after the meal.
