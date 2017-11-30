The Chamber of Commerce will sponsor competitions this year

Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton Cham­ber of Commerce will sponsor several contests this holiday season. The annual Tree Walk will begin on Monday, Dec. 4. Local businesses and or­ganizations still have a chance to decorate their tree for the Tree Walk, which must be completed by this Friday. Trees are al­ready set up and ready to be decorated. The public is invited to check out the trees beginning Monday and submit their votes for their favorite tree. The top three trees will be award­ed Chamber Bucks prizes.

