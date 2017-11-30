The Chamber of Commerce will sponsor competitions this year
November 30, 2017
Shelly Finzen
The Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce will sponsor several contests this holiday season. The annual Tree Walk will begin on Monday, Dec. 4. Local businesses and organizations still have a chance to decorate their tree for the Tree Walk, which must be completed by this Friday. Trees are already set up and ready to be decorated. The public is invited to check out the trees beginning Monday and submit their votes for their favorite tree. The top three trees will be awarded Chamber Bucks prizes.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off