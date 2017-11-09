The local prairie is a unique feature which is easily taken for granted



Joe Blastick of The Nature Conservancy presented a program about Minnesota’s prairies at the Lake Benton Public Library on Saturday, Nov. 4.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton Pub­lic Library hosted Joe Blastick from The Na­ture Conservancy (TNC). Blastick spoke to commu­nity members about the importance of the prairie, especially the Hole-in-the-Mountain Preserve surrounding Lake Ben­ton. Blastick is a gradu­ate of Purdue University, with a degree in wildlife management. Working for TNC, Blastick takes care of 13 different tracts of TNC land across northeastern South Dakota, southwest­ern Minnesota and south­eastern North Dakota. He wears many different hats within the organization, from grounds and land management to outreach to educating others.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.