The local prairie is a unique feature which is easily taken for granted
Joe Blastick of The Nature Conservancy presented a program about Minnesota’s prairies at the Lake Benton Public Library on Saturday, Nov. 4.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton Public Library hosted Joe Blastick from The Nature Conservancy (TNC). Blastick spoke to community members about the importance of the prairie, especially the Hole-in-the-Mountain Preserve surrounding Lake Benton. Blastick is a graduate of Purdue University, with a degree in wildlife management. Working for TNC, Blastick takes care of 13 different tracts of TNC land across northeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota and southeastern North Dakota. He wears many different hats within the organization, from grounds and land management to outreach to educating others.
