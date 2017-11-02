Volunteers make Food for Kidz event a success at The Rock



Volunteers from throughout the area gathered at The Rock in Tyler on Sunday, Oct. 22 for the Tyler Alliance Church Food for Kidz event.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

A total of 138 volunteers from 15 area groups were on hand Sunday afternoon at The Rock as the Tyler Alliance Church hosted its second an­nual Food for Kidz food pack­aging event. The gathering re­sulted in 4,680 bags of a food pack consisting of fortified soy, rice, dried vegetables and sea­sonings that will be distributed to third-world nations. The food is packaged so it can ar­rive at its destination fresh and ready to prepare with minimal supplies.

The Food for Kidz mobile packaging unit was on hand, bringing ingredients, equip­ment and supplies from the home base in Stewart. Accord­ing to Food for Kidz represen­tatives, one bag of ingredients will feed six people a meal…

