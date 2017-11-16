Why do we love our school? Let us tell you
November 16, 2017
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Educators across the nation should be in the spotlight this week and the National Education Association (NEA) honors educators during American Education Week. According to the NEA website, this week is an opportunity for the public to show their “public school pride.” It is a time for educators, parents, and communities to gather together to build up the public school.
Lake Benton School has long been recognized as a highly effective school in southwest Minnesota. What do the students have to say about why the school? When asked what they like most about Lake Benton Elementary School, this is how some of the students responded.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.
Filed under Community, School | Comments Off