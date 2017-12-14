2017 marks 25 years of Zoo Man at Santa Day in Lake Benton



The man himself, Santa Claus, visited Lake Benton in honor of Zoo Man’s milestone. While he was here, local children told Santa what they most wanted this Christmas, then he stayed for photos with the kiddies.

By Shelly Finzen

The Santa Day celebration of 2017 marked a milestone for Zoo Man. He has been sharing his love and knowledge of reptiles with Lake Benton children for 25 years. This year he was excited to share in the largest Lake Benton Santa Days ever.

The Zoo Man, also known as Brent Mielke, comes from Sleepy Eye to teach children about some common and not-so-common reptiles, none of which are poisonous…

