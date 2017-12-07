Carpenter Auction part of a legacy left behind



Carpenter Auction has been a part of Lake Benton since 1991. The last auction was held Saturday, Nov. 18. The building has since been sold and the new owners will open their doors soon.

By Shelly Finzen

After nearly 30 years in the auction business, Mike Carpenter has closed the doors to Carpenter Auction to begin a new chapter in life, the retirement chapter. The absence of the monthly auctions, which brought regular business to town, will be noticed.

Mike Carpenter has built quite a legacy in Lake Benton, having started three businesses from scratch—M&M Insurance Agency, which he and his former partner Mark Gould began in the early 1980s…

