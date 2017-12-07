Chamber Open Houses are in full swing to celebrate the holidays



Junk Peddler’s Paradise, located in the old barber shop, held their annual holiday open house on Saturday. The shop was decorated with beautiful Christmas displays, goodies were served, and Santa stopped by for a visit.

By Shelly Finzen

The 2017 Chamber Holiday Open Houses are in full swing, with four taking place over the weekend and early this week and 12 more scheduled between today and next Wednesday. At each event, a turkey drawing, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, will take place with all other entries going into a drawing for a special prize from the Chamber.

On Friday, Dec. 1, First Secu­rity Bank welcomed locals with a light lunch and free calendars. The open house was also a re­tirement party for Pam Veire and Janet Kuhn…

Well-wishers had a chance to chat with Pam Veire and Janet Kuhn at the First Security Bank holiday open house. Veire and Kuhn will both retire at the end of the year.