City announces non tax increase for 2018 at Truth in Taxation meeting



The City of Lake Benton held their annual Truth in Taxation hearing on Monday, Dec. 4, where they voted to not raise the tax levy for 2018.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



The Lake Benton City Council met Monday, Dec. 4 for their regular meeting. The Truth in Taxation hearing was held at the end of the regular meeting. At 6 p.m., Mayor Bob Worth asked for a motion to go into the Truth in Taxation Hearing. At the Sept. 18 meeting, an increase in the tax levy was approved. During this meeting, Mayor Worth reminded the council that the city can either approve the proposed tax levy of $237,509.44, an increase of approximately four percent, or they can decrease it; the levy cannot be increased at this time. Trustee Mark Dunn moved and Trustee Dave Enke seconded that the proposed levy be reduced to match the 2017 amount of $231,336. The motion passed…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.