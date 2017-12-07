Deck the halls, and trees, and windows, and …



Local businesses and organizations are decorating their storefronts for the Chamber’s decorating contest. The Lake Benton Public Library added window paintings to their decorations. Members of the By the Teens, For the Teens library club—Gabby Thooft, Graham Dinnel, and Anika and Arthur Finzen— painted this snowman, as well as a Santa, a gingerbread boy, a winter scene, a fireplace and a Christmas tree. Check out all the decorations around town and don’t forget to decorate your homes for the individuals’ decorating competition. Judging for both will be Friday night.

