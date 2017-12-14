Elks honor parents at first game of the season



Blaine Hefti gives mom Kim a hug while dad Ken looks on. Parents were honored by the basketball teams Friday evening for all the support they show their athletes.

By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks honored their parents at the first basketball game of the season. The athletes show their parents appre­ciation for all the support they receive throughout the season. Following the Parents’ Night Recogni­tion, the Arlington Cardi­nals defeated the Elks, 70-57, in the first game of the season.

Grant DeRuyter and Mat­thew Nibbe led the Elks in scoring, with 14 points each…

