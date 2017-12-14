Elks honor parents at first game of the season
December 14, 2017
Blaine Hefti gives mom Kim a hug while dad Ken looks on. Parents were honored by the basketball teams Friday evening for all the support they show their athletes.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks honored their parents at the first basketball game of the season. The athletes show their parents appreciation for all the support they receive throughout the season. Following the Parents’ Night Recognition, the Arlington Cardinals defeated the Elks, 70-57, in the first game of the season.
Grant DeRuyter and Matthew Nibbe led the Elks in scoring, with 14 points each…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off