Fran Hanson celebrates 100 years of life in the valley



Fran Hanson celebrates 100 years of life today. She was born and raised in Lake Benton and has lived here almost her entire life. Today, she lives with her daughter and son-in-law on her family’s farm.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Today, Dec. 20 marks a very special milestone in Frances “Fran” (Charter) Hanson’s life. Today she celebrates 100 years of life in the valley, as well as the changes, the people, and the love that were a part of the last 100 years.

Fran was born on the family’s farm, located in Diamond Lake Township just outside of Lake Benton, to Alice and Chester “Chet” Charter.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.