Girls 18u softball shuts out four other teams in Orange City, Iowa



The Lake Benton Girls 18u softball team played in a tournament in Orange City, Iowa last weekend. Pictured in front are Mariah Zeinstra – CF, Liz Prins – 2B, Jasmine Jensen – 3B, and Adrianna Johnson – P; in back are Chynna Berning – SS, Makayla Shriver – LF, Lauren Powers – RF, Abby Hollingsworth – C, and Maddie Nelson – 1B.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, the Lake Benton 18u Girls Fastpitch Team traveled to Orange City, Iowa to play in a tournament on the campus of Northwestern College. The games were held indoors at the Juffer Fieldhouse.

The first game of the day saw Lake Benton take on Western Christian. The girls started off very strong with a solid single from Adrianna Johnson followed by a lined dou­ble from Jasmine Jensen…