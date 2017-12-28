Hole-in-the-Mountain Park designated as Regional Park

December 28, 2017

Daryl Schlapkohl of the Lincoln County Parks Dept.and Teresa Schreurs of DSI spoke to the Lincoln County Commissioners about the recent designation of Hole-in-the-Mountain Park as a Regional Park.

By Tammy Mathison
Teresa Schreurs of DSI and Daryl Schlapkohl of the Lincoln County Parks Department spoke to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners during the Dec. 19 meeting regarding the desig­nation of Hole-in-the-Mountain Park as a Regional Park.
The designation has been in process for some time. Part of the process was designing a mas­ter plan of park improvement projects…

