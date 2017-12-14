Holiday open houses keep Lake Benton spirits bright

oh lb groc DSC_0265
Lake Benton Grocery

This past weekend saw nine Chamber-sponsored holiday open houses in Lake Benton. Among the open houses were Lake Benton Grocery, the Lunchbox, Lake Benton Valley Journal, New 2 You Consignment Shop, Lake Benton Bar, Buffalo Ridge Antiques, Lincoln-Pipestone Rural Water, Prairie Rose Gallery, and the Historical Society and Chamber Tree Walk. Expressway held their open house on Wednesday last week.

oh lunchbox DSC_0252
The Lunchbox

