Holiday open houses keep Lake Benton spirits bright



Lake Benton Grocery

This past weekend saw nine Chamber-sponsored holiday open houses in Lake Benton. Among the open houses were Lake Benton Grocery, the Lunchbox, Lake Benton Valley Journal, New 2 You Consignment Shop, Lake Benton Bar, Buffalo Ridge Antiques, Lincoln-Pipestone Rural Water, Prairie Rose Gallery, and the Historical Society and Chamber Tree Walk. Expressway held their open house on Wednesday last week.



The Lunchbox

