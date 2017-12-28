January’s $2 Senior Dining Meal has been scheduled for Jan. 10



The Lake Benton Elementary School students performed a concert for those attending the most recent Senior Dining $2 meal on Tuesday, Dec. 19. The January $2 meal has been scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Meals need to be reserved by Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Those who attended December’s $2 Senior Dining Meal received a special treat in addition to a great meal; they were given a private concert by students from Lake Benton Elementary School. The plans for the January $2 Meal program were recently announced. The program, Dementia Friends, will be presented by Rosanne Lasnetski, the Lincoln County Coordinator for Advocate.Connect.Educate (A.C.E.) of Southwest Minnesota.

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.