June 22, 1927 – Dec. 4, 2017

June Trautman, age 90 of Hendricks, passed away Monday, Dec. 4 at the Hen­dricks Nursing Home. Fu­neral service was 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8 at Trin­ity Lutheran Church in Hendricks. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6 at Houseman Funeral Home-Birk Chapel in Hen­dricks. Visitation resumed one hour prior to the ser­vice at the church. Burial was in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery near Verdi.

June Lou Trautman was born to Hans and Clara (Hoberg) on June 22, 1927 in Lincoln County. She was baptized and confirmed at the Methodist Church in Lake Benton. She at­tended School District 2 through 8th grade and graduated from Lake Ben­ton High School. Following high school she worked as a waitress at the Corner Cafe in Lake Benton.

On Dec. 5, 1948 she was united in marriage to Glenn Trautman at Im­manuel Lutheran Church in Verdi. To this union four daughters were born— Kathleen (Robert) Bu­chholz of Frisco, Texas, Sandra (Craig) Johnson of Hendricks, Connie (Rich) Olson of Phoenix, Arizo­na, and Glenyce (Charles) Sommervold of Hendricks. She was blessed with five grandchildren—Jacque­line (Cory) Wilde, Christo­pher Johnson, Lia (Gregg) Gordon, Kristi (Nick) Dyer, and Cody Sommer­vold; nine great-grand­children—Alex (Chelsey) Johnson, Taylor and Estes Wilde, Gracie and Sawyer Johnson, Violet and Jack Gordon, and Sophia and Ethan Dyer; and two great-great-granddaughters, Morgan and Ella.

June was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hendricks. Some of her en­joyments in life were cook­ing, sewing, fancywork, flowers, gardening and spending time with her family. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and loved them dearly!

She is survived by three daughters—Kathy, Sandi and Glenyce, along with her sons-in-law, grandchil­dren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grand­children. Also left behind are numerous nieces and nephews.

Those preceding her death were her husband Glenn, her daughter Con­nie, her and Glenn’s par­ents, brothers Milton, Glen and Donald, sisters Lu­cille, Luverne and Phyllis, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law from both families.

Blessed be her memory!