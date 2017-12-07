Kaye Lokken

Dec. 8, 1953 – Nov. 17, 2017

Kaye Marie Lokken, age 63 of Bonduel, Wisconsin, died Nov. 17 at her home following a decline in health. Memorial service will be Friday, Dec. 8, 2 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Arco. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church. Arrangements are provided by Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Jo­hansen Chapel in Tyler. On-line at www.hartquist­funeral.com.

Kaye Marie Lokken was born Dec. 8, 1953 to Carl and Eloise (Blegen) Hauschild in Hendricks. She was married to Garry Lokken in 1974 and Paul Hausken in 1994.

She is survived by her mother Eloise Hauschild of Minneota; sister Joy (Clyde) Bruns of Marshall; step-daughter Latasha Hausken of Brainerd; niec­es, nephews, other fam­ily and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Carl Hauschild, and her grandparents.