By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lady Elks took on the Colman-Egan Hawks last Monday, Dec. 18 in Colman, South Dakota and went home victorious, 43- 42.

Callie Otkin led the team in points by putting 20 on the board, making three 2-point shots, four 3-point field goals and two of three free throws.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.