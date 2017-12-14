Lady Elks start the season with a win
December 14, 2017
Abby Hach with mom and dad, Sara and Forrest, pictured at Parents’ Night.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lady Elks finished their first game of the season on a high note, defeating the Arlington Cardinals 48-42 on Friday, Dec. 8. The ladies fought hard in this women’s/men’s doubleheader, playing a close game from beginning to end.
The offensive game was led by Callie Otkin, with 18 points and Rachel Colgrove with 17 points…
