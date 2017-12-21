Lake Benton Elementary celebrates the season with song



“Little Elf, what do you see?” The preschool students asked this question during the 2017 Winter concert.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Lake Benton Elementary School celebrated winter with songs and sounds of the season. On Tuesday, Dec. 12, Lake Benton El­ementary School hosted their annual Winter Con­cert and Holiday Open House.

The concert began with the fifth and sixth grade band, directed by Marijane Borresen, playing “First Christmas Overture” and “Jingle Bell Polka.”…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.



Grades 4 – 6 are praying for 1-2-3-4-5-6-7 feet of snow. Let’s hope they don’t get what they are praying for this Christmas.