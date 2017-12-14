Lavern Hanson

July 7, 1926 – Dec. 8, 2017

Lavern “Vernie” Alfred Hanson was born July 7, 1926 on the family farm near Lamberton, to Sel­mer and Edith (Schmidt) Hanson. He worked with his father and brother Lester on farms near Wal­nut Grove, Lamberton and Arco. He moved to Spicer in 2016. On Friday, Dec. 8, he passed away at Rice Memorial Hospital in Will­mar at the age of 91.

Vernie is survived by a sister, Dorothy Kay of Cali­fornia; and many nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Fred, Gertrude, Edna, Earl, Harold, Martin, Lester and Shirley; three nieces and four nephews.