Lavern Hanson
December 14, 2017
July 7, 1926 – Dec. 8, 2017
Lavern “Vernie” Alfred Hanson was born July 7, 1926 on the family farm near Lamberton, to Selmer and Edith (Schmidt) Hanson. He worked with his father and brother Lester on farms near Walnut Grove, Lamberton and Arco. He moved to Spicer in 2016. On Friday, Dec. 8, he passed away at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar at the age of 91.
Vernie is survived by a sister, Dorothy Kay of California; and many nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Fred, Gertrude, Edna, Earl, Harold, Martin, Lester and Shirley; three nieces and four nephews.