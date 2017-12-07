Nov. 22, 1931 – Nov. 22, 2017

Leo Kimball, age 86 of New Ulm, died Wednes­day, Nov. 22 in Winona. His memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 28, 2018, at Lake Benton Cem­etery in Lake Benton.

Leo Kimball was born Nov. 22, 1931 to Floyd and Anna DeLite (Wisler) Kim­ball at home in Ruthton. He attended and gradu­ated from LakeBentonHigh School. Leo joined the U.S. Air Force in late 1951. While in the service, he married the love of his life, Beverly Ann Hurd, on Oct. 24, 1953. He was sta­tioned in Alaska with the 66th Fighter Interceptor Squadron. After an honor­able discharge in 1954, he attended MankatoStateUniversity and earned his teaching degree in History with a minor in Social Sci­ences, Physical Education and Drivers Training. Leo taught in Marietta for two years, then Hendricks for seven years, teaching His­tory and B-squad girls bas­ketball. In 1967 he moved his family to Spring Valley and taught high school His­tory for two years before being placed at the elemen­tary school as the physical education teacher. While there, Leo took great pride introducing new activi­ties to the program which included square dancing, fox trot and others, roller-skating, gymnastics, and paddleball on the play­ground. Leo served as the drivers training instructor and girls b-squad coach for many years. He loved educating kids of all ages in many different ways.

After retiring from teaching in 1990 he en­joyed spending his time hunting and fishing, paint­ing homes, and playing on summer softball leagues.

After years in Spring Valley, Leo and Beverly moved to a new home in Lanesboro. Saddened by the loss of his grandson Benjamin Kimball, then his wife Beverly from can­cer, Leo moved to New Ulm where he met new friends and pursued his passion to dance. While in New Ulm he was diagnosed with kidney failure and started dialysis until it took his life on Nov. 22. Leo will be dearly missed by all family and friends with his smile and laughter and his al­ways-ready helping hand.

Leo is survived by three sons—Danny (Susan) Kimball of Spring Valley, Michael (Jennifer Olson) Kimball of Fountain, and Todd (Dawn) Kimball of Pipestone; nine grand­children— Danette (Kim), Ryhn, Reann, Raylen, Ga­briel (Whitney), Saman­tha (Phil), Caleb, and Ra­chel; step-grandchildren Chelsea Vanderplatts and Kiefer Lunn; great-grand­children Brooks, Reed, and Alex; brother Lester Kimball of Omaha, Nebras­ka; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Beverly (2012), son Michael Jay, grandson Benjamin (2006), sisters Evelyn and Suzanne, and brothers Harvey, Chester, and Robert.

