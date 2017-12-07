Leo Kimball
Leo Kimball, age 86 of New Ulm, died Wednesday, Nov. 22 in Winona. His memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 28, 2018, at Lake Benton Cemetery in Lake Benton.
Leo Kimball was born Nov. 22, 1931 to Floyd and Anna DeLite (Wisler) Kimball at home in Ruthton. He attended and graduated from LakeBentonHigh School. Leo joined the U.S. Air Force in late 1951. While in the service, he married the love of his life, Beverly Ann Hurd, on Oct. 24, 1953. He was stationed in Alaska with the 66th Fighter Interceptor Squadron. After an honorable discharge in 1954, he attended MankatoStateUniversity and earned his teaching degree in History with a minor in Social Sciences, Physical Education and Drivers Training. Leo taught in Marietta for two years, then Hendricks for seven years, teaching History and B-squad girls basketball. In 1967 he moved his family to Spring Valley and taught high school History for two years before being placed at the elementary school as the physical education teacher. While there, Leo took great pride introducing new activities to the program which included square dancing, fox trot and others, roller-skating, gymnastics, and paddleball on the playground. Leo served as the drivers training instructor and girls b-squad coach for many years. He loved educating kids of all ages in many different ways.
After retiring from teaching in 1990 he enjoyed spending his time hunting and fishing, painting homes, and playing on summer softball leagues.
After years in Spring Valley, Leo and Beverly moved to a new home in Lanesboro. Saddened by the loss of his grandson Benjamin Kimball, then his wife Beverly from cancer, Leo moved to New Ulm where he met new friends and pursued his passion to dance. While in New Ulm he was diagnosed with kidney failure and started dialysis until it took his life on Nov. 22. Leo will be dearly missed by all family and friends with his smile and laughter and his always-ready helping hand.
Leo is survived by three sons—Danny (Susan) Kimball of Spring Valley, Michael (Jennifer Olson) Kimball of Fountain, and Todd (Dawn) Kimball of Pipestone; nine grandchildren— Danette (Kim), Ryhn, Reann, Raylen, Gabriel (Whitney), Samantha (Phil), Caleb, and Rachel; step-grandchildren Chelsea Vanderplatts and Kiefer Lunn; great-grandchildren Brooks, Reed, and Alex; brother Lester Kimball of Omaha, Nebraska; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Beverly (2012), son Michael Jay, grandson Benjamin (2006), sisters Evelyn and Suzanne, and brothers Harvey, Chester, and Robert.
Online condolences may be left at www.Hindtfuneralhomes.com