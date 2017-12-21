Open Houses wind down for the season, winners announced



The Lake Benton Hardware/Napa Parts store is the last Holiday Open House for the season. Mae Goertz served pulled pork sandwiches, chips, and hot cider to customers and visitors.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton Cham­ber of Commerce Holiday Open House came to a close on Monday. All to­gether, 21 local businesses hosted holiday open hous­es this year. Drawings for a free turkey, sponsored by the Chamber, were held at each of the businesses. Ad­ditionally, the remaining tickets from each turkey drawing were put into a drawing for two prizes of Chamber Bucks…

A group of carolers stopped by to spread good cheer at Lake Benton Valley Manor during the Housing and Redevelopment Authority open house last Thursday evening.