By Shelly Finzen

An exciting event took place at the Dec. 11 dou­ble header game at home. Callie Otkin reached her 1000th point in her high school basketball career. Although the team’s en­thusiasm was high and the ladies fought well, the final result was a defeat by the Castlewood Cardinals, 26- 60.

