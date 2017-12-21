Proposed tax assessment for Coteau Street Project approved
December 21, 2017
By Shelly Finzen
The regular meeting of the Lake Benton City Council was held Monday, Dec. 18 at the Heritage Center/City Offices. In the absence of Mayor Bob Worth, Trustee Rosie DeZeeuw led the meeting.
The meeting had a very short agenda, with the Public Hearing on the proposed tax assessment for the Coteau Street upgrade project being held at 6 p.m…
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.