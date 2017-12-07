Santa Claus is coming to Lake Benton this weekend
December 7, 2017
Santa Days made many boys and girls happy last year. Sabrina Ralls looks at the toys before the drawing to decide which one she will choose.
By Shelly Finzen
They say it takes a village to raise a child. Santa Claus Day has a village, or at least an entire town, working together to spread the Christmas spirit.
The annual Santa Claus Day will take place at Lake Benton Elementary School this Saturday morning, Dec. 9 beginning at 10 a.m. Area children from preschool through sixth grade will flock to the school for a chance to see cool animals, choose a fun gift and chat with Santa himself.
