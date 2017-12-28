School board announced tax levy increase will stand as approved



Ann Wendorff submitted a Letter of Resignation at the December School Board meeting.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



The Lake Benton School Board met for their annual Truth-in-Taxation meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 20. During the meeting, Superintendent Ann Wendorff explained that the district’s budgets are divided into four separate funds “as required by law,” the General Fund, the Food Service Fund, the Community Service Fund, and the Debt Service Fund. The proposed General Fund budget for the 2017-18 School Year is set at $2,224,808 with the majority allocated to regular instruction at $1,134,409. There is approximately $6,300 per student being paid to the Elkton, South Dakota school district, per the agreement between Elkton and Lake Benton District 404….

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.