SMSU Holiday Concert



The Southwest Minnesota State University Chorale, Men’s Glee Club and Bella Voce performed their Christmas concert on Thursday, Nov. 30 at First Lutheran Church in Marshall. Three local young women who are members of the group, pictured left to right, are Rachael Blake, Courtney Mulder and Illana Peter.

By Nancy Mulder

valleyjournaloffice @gmail.com

The Southwest Min­nesota State University (SMSU) Choirs presented the “Good Cheer!” holi­day concert on Thursday, Nov. 30 at First Lutheran Church in Marshall. This is the last concert they per­formed for the semester in Marshall.

The concert participants were the SMSU Chorale, Bella Voce and Men’s Glee Club. Their special guests for the evening were the Southwest Minnesota Men’s Chorus under the direction of Wendy John­son, choir director from Tracy Area High School.

