Christensen named 2017 Citizen of the Year



Ila Christensen received the 2017 Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year award, presented by Chamber of Commerce Chair Dan Kuss.

By Shelly Finzen

Ila Christensen has been an active member of the Lake Benton community for nearly 50 years. Because of her service and commitment, Ila was named the 2017 Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year.

Ila Christensen moved to Lake Benton in 1968. During her time here, she has supported various organizations in the local community, including the Lake Benton Sportsmen’s Club, the Lake Benton Food Shelf and the Catholic Christian Women…

