City votes Monday to commit to purchasing Center Post building



Several community members were on hand for the special city council meeting held Monday evening. The agenda item was to decide whether to commit to the purchase of the Center Post building.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton City Coun­cil met for a special meeting Monday, Jan. 22 at the Heritage Center/City Offices. The only item on the agenda was to dis­cuss whether or not to commit to purchasing the Center Post building.

The meeting opened with Trustee David Enke providing an overview of the situation. According to Enke, the owner of the business and building, Tom Kampmann, had been planning to sell the Center Post building to an individual who intended to use it for a pur­pose other than an eating and drinking establishment…

