Coyotes howl over loss to Elks while Lady Elks add a loss



Grant DeRuyter jumps for a shot, adding another two points to the final Elk score of 47.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

A double-header in Elk­ton, South Dakota last Tuesday, Jan 9, saw mixed results for the Elks and Lady Elks. The men’s team finished with a win, while the ladies added a loss to their record.

In the men’s varsity game, Grant DeRuyter put the most Elk points on the board at 17 from seven 2-point shots and three free throws…

The ladies’ game had a different ending. The Lady Coyotes went home with a win, defeating the Lady Elks 65-30. While the Lady Elks added a defeat to their record, they still played hard throughout the game…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.



Samantha Schindler put in a free throw at the doubleheader against Waverly-South Shore on Jan. 9.