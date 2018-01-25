Ducks Unlimited purchasing land near Tyler and Lake Benton



Lincoln County Parks Manager Daryl Schlapkohl points out the area of Norwegian Creek for which an ag easement has been requested.

By Tammy Mathison

Jon Schneider, manager of the Minnesota Conserva­tion Program, was on hand at the Jan. 16 meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners to dis­cuss the planned purchase of three parcels of land in Lincoln County by Ducks Unlimited. The first parcel is 141.28 acres of cropland in Sections 4 and 5 in Hope Township just west of Ty­ler. According to informa­tion provided, “the plan is to purchase the land in February and donate it to the Minnesota Depart­ment of Natural Resources (DNR) for inclusion in the Tyler and Discors State Wildlife Management Ar­eas (WMA).” Schneider said the land would be restored to wetlands and native prairie grasslands to provide wildlife habitat and public recreation op­portunities such as hunt­ing.

