E-LB Winter Band Concert demonstrates musical talent

The Elkton-Lake Benton middle and high school students, as well as the Elkton fifth and sixth grade band classes, re­cently performed in the annual Winter Band Con­cert at E-LBHigh School in Elkton, South Dakota. The bands, directed by Mrs. Amy Weight, played several challenging pieces throughout the concert.

The concert began with the fifth grade band class performing several pieces from their student book, “Measures of Success.”

