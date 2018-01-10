Elks defeat the ORR Raiders at home
January 10, 2018
The Elks set up to block the raiders.
By Shelly Finzen
The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks gained their first win of the season last Thursday evening, Jan. 4, defeating the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Raiders 54-43. This brings their record up to 1-5 for the season.
Grant DeRuyter was the top Elk scorer in the game with 19 points…
No. 10 Blaine Hefti passes to No. 24 Devin Sopko in last Tuesday’s home game.