Elks defeat the ORR Raiders at home

January 10, 2018

The Elks set up to block the raiders.

By Shelly Finzen
The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks gained their first win of the season last Thurs­day evening, Jan. 4, defeat­ing the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Raiders 54-43. This brings their record up to 1-5 for the season.
Grant DeRuyter was the top Elk scorer in the game with 19 points…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.

No. 10 Blaine Hefti passes to No. 24 Devin Sopko in last Tuesday’s home game.

