Elks defeated by Cardinals in the Entringer Classic
January 10, 2018
By Shelly Finzen
The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks battled the Dell Rapids-St. Mary Cardinals at the Entringer Classic in Brookings, South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, coming home with another defeat on their record. The final score was 49-64, giving them a seasonal record of 0-5.
Matthew Nibbe was top scorer in the game with 14 points from five 2-point field goals and four free throws…
