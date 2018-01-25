Elks find victory at home



Billy Stuefen, an Elk forward, looks for a teammate to pass to. The Elks placed seventh in the DVC Championship on Saturday.

By Shelly Finzen

The Elks played in the Dakota Valley Conference Championship last week with the first two games played in Lake Preston and the final played at home. The Elks placed seventh in the championship, being defeated by the Colman-Egan Hawks and the Lake Preston Divers, but defeating the Estelline Redmen.

In the first game, the Colman-Egan Hawks defeated the Elks 59-39…

