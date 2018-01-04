Eunice Haugan

May 19, 1926 – Dec. 25, 2017

Eunice I. Haugan, age 91 of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 at Good Samari­tan Center in Sioux Falls. Her funeral service was 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 at George Boom Funeral Home and Crematory in Sioux Falls, with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation began at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017 at the funeral home, where the family greeted friends from 5-7 p.m.

Eunice Irene McQueen, daughter of Aldie and Lyd­ia (Willert) McQueen, was born May 19, 1926 in Lake Benton. She moved with her family to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where she attended Washington High School.

Eunice was united in marriage with Eugene Little on July 15, 1949 in Watertown, South Dakota. The couple made their home in Watertown before moving to Racine, Wiscon­sin. Following Gene’s death on Dec. 1, 1961, Eunice re­turned to Sioux Falls. She was united in marriage with Ray Haugan in July 1983. He preceded her in death on June 13, 2016.

In her youth, Eunice was a “soda jerk” in a drug store. She then worked at the VA, was a dental assistant, a Nurse’s Aide at Bethany Home, and clerked at a drug store. In retirement, Eunice volunteered at the Courthouse Museum Gift Shop and later Andy’s Gro­cery, the neighborhood grocery store, shopping for people who were un­able to get out.

Eunice raised five young children after the death of her husband Gene. As they often told her, “We turned out good, Mom.” As they all grew older, they realized and told her she was their “hero.”

Over the years, there were many family camping and fishing trips. However, Eunice so loved the cabin on Lake Poinsett, where she enjoyed the quiet, family, fishing, cards and bonfires, courtesy of her granddaughter Kayla. She often would say, “I can’t believe we actually have a cabin on a lake.”

Eunice enjoyed travel­ing to visit her daughter in Europe. Later, with her second husband Ray, she traveled extensively, vis­iting Hawaii, Australia, Japan, Guam and Mexico. Eunice also loved to visit her daughter in Arizona and made many trips.

After entering Good Sa­maritan Center, Eunice re­mained independent and “sassy,” riding her red elec­tric wheelchair and wear­ing a stylish hat every day. She would have the nurses set up a ride on Paratran­sit and go shopping by herself. It was often heard, “Does anyone know where Eunice is?” only to find her outside smoking, playing solitaire, scooting around the building or out shop­ping. Thank you to Good Sam for supporting and encouraging her indepen­dence.

Eunice’s family wishes to deeply thank ALL the staff at Good Samaritan Center for the amazing, tender loving care they provided during her stay. Many of you became her second family.

Grateful for having shared her life are four children—Catherine Assid and her husband Dan of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Deborah Little-Martin of Tucson, Arizona, Michael Little of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Janet Earhart of Sioux Falls, South Dako­ta; a step-son, Mark Hau­gan of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; four grandchil­dren—David, Troy, Sarah and Kayla; six great-grand­children— Alissa, Kaleigh, Bennett, James, Aubrey and Cohen; four step-grandchildren— Trent, Kim, Lauren and Triscia; two step-great-grandchil­dren—Ethan and Fischer; and many other relatives and friends.

In addition to her hus­bands, Eunice was preced­ed in death by a son, James Little; her parents Aldie and Lydia McQueen; and a son-in-law, Phil Martin.