Aug. 22, 1931 – Dec. 27, 2017

Joan Weber, age 86 of Sioux Falls, South Da­kota, died peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, at her home. A funeral ser­vice will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3 at the Miller Funeral Home West­side Chapel in Sioux Falls. The family was present to greet friends for visitation from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2 at the funeral home.

Joan Peterson, daughter of Otto and Lisa (Ander­son) Peterson, was born Aug. 22, 1931 on the fam­ily farm in Lincoln County. She grew up in the Tyler area, where she graduated from Tyler High School in 1949. Joan then attended Mankato Commercial Col­lege.

On May 23, 1951 she was united in marriage to Clem Weber in Elkton, South Dakota. They then settled in Lake Benton be­fore moving near Elkton, where they began farming. They later farmed near Hendricks before moving to Rapid City, South Da­kota in 1961. In 1969 they made their home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. In ad­dition to being a loving homemaker and wife, Joan worked at Heirloom Cre­ations for several years.

She also had great com­passion for the poor and worked as an outreach worker with a community action agency. Joan was involved for many years with The Banquet, help­ing serve families. She was known as The Voice behind Helpline, working with the many volunteers. Joan served on the boards of the Good Shepard Cen­ter, the YWCA and the Center for Women. Quilt­ing was a passion of hers which led her to work at Heirloom Creations. Joan taught quilting classes all over the country. She took pleasure in helping many people restore antique quilts. Joan was known as a master gardener and a wonderful cook. She taught cooking classes in Brookings, South Dakota and also worked with groups including the Min­nehaha County Extension Office. Above all things, her family and especially her grandsons gave her the most joy in life. She also felt that her step-grandchildren and their children enriched her life in many ways.

Joan was a member of St. Katherine Drexel and the Sioux Falls Quilt Guild.

Grateful having shared her life are her children— Mark (Darlene) Weber of Rapid City, South Dakota, Keven Weber of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Julie (Dennis) Albaugh of West Milton, Ohio; her grandchildren—Jeremy, and Tony Weber and Dal­ton and Brodie Albaugh; her sister Clarice Kumlien of Ohio; and sister-in-law Elfreide Petersen of Tyler.

Her parents, husband Clem, son Philip, grandson Dan Weber, sister Carol Jo­hansen and brothers Don­ald and David preceded her in death.

In lieu of flowers, Joan’s family asks that memori­als be directed to The Ban­quet at 900 E 8th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57103.

