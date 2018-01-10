Just can’t get enough of reading



These 14 Lake Benton students just can’t get enough reading time in their day. They each earned enough Accelerated Reading points to have their photo in the paper. Pictured left to right in front are Ashya Ellefson, Alivia Fruechte, Charlize Thooft, Rozlynn Thooft, Sydney DeVries, Micah Hach and Brooks Hess; in back are Jack Rybinski, Payton Kuehl, Savannah Snow, Allyssa Rode, Keira Larson, Abby Timm and Nate Timm.

