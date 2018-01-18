Kellogg shares her Alaskan adventures at the library



Kellogg’s program included photos of her adventures in Alaska. Some of the photos were of the starfish off the coast of Prince William Sound, the tender ship she worked on, and the many people she met along the way.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton Public Library hosted an interesting program last Saturday, Jan 13. Julie Kellogg, accompanied by her dog Muk Muk (Muk rhymes with book) shared the story of some of her adventures on the Alaskan frontier with local library patrons.

Kellogg is a South Dakota native, born in Vermillion and moving across the eastern South Dakota countryside until they finally settled in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Kellogg attended and graduated from school in Sioux Falls. Kellogg has always been interested in Alaska. She stated that according to her baby book, her Godparents, who were relatives, dedicated her to the missions in Alaska at her Baptism. Those same relatives moved and homesteaded in Alaska. They were the reason her adventures began.

