Kuhn and Veire retire after more than 35 years of service

Pam Veire, left, and Janet Kuhn are both retiring from First Security Bank in Lake Benton at the end of this year. Janet began working there in 1975 and Pam has been at the bank since 1980.

By Shelly Finzen

Janet Kuhn and Pam Veire both retired from their positions at First Security Bank this past week. Both women have given more than 35 years of service to the bank and the community. We had a chance to talk to the ladies about the transition in their lives and in the commu­nity, as well.

Janet Kuhn was hired by Rus­sell and Lois Zimmer in 1975, four years before they sold it to the current owner, Lloyd Amundson. After more than 40 years in the banking world, Kuhn decided that now was the right time for her to retire….

Pam Veire began working for First Security Bank in 1980. Her husband, Jim, is currently in the process of partial retirement. After 38 years at First Security Bank, now is just the right time for her to retire as well. Although she is leaving her professional position, Veire plans to continue volunteering in Lake Benton.

